‘Free covid-19 vaccine to all citizens’ – Chiwenga

Government will roll out Covid-19 vaccines for free to all our citizens who wish to be vaccinated, Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino G. N. Chiwenga has said.

The Vice President, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, was speaking in Harare today, where he also applauded the Chinese government for their donation of the covid-19 vaccine to Zimbabwe.

“The landmark gesture will achieve a milestone in combatting the pandemic. Furthermore, the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe embarked on a deliberate programme to acquire more covid-19 vaccines.

“My fellow Zimbabweans, let me also reiterate that the government of Zimbabwe will roll out covid-19 vaccines for free, to all of our citizens who may wish to be vaccinated. the policy is inspired by human morals that, “Life should not be bought,” he said.

Just recently, the Chinese Embassy said it would donate the vaccine to Zimbabwe and was awaiting the collection of the vaccine by its Soutehrn African partner.

In a statement on Twitter, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochum said: “Zimbabwe will be one of the first 13 countries to receive vaccine aid from China very soon.”

“We are now waiting for the Ministry of Health and Child Care to facilitate the collection and transportation of the vaccine from China. The vaccine is already there waiting for collection,” said Mr Zhao Baogang.

In a related development, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has issued out a statement clarifying that the covid-19 vaccines will indeed be accessed free of charge by all Zimbabweans wishing to be vaccinated.

“It has come to my attention that my comments about the payment for the covid-19 vaccine have been taken out of context.

“I would like to make it clear that the vaccines that the government is procuring with the support of our international partners and friends will be made available for free to the citizens of Zimbabwe,” the statement reads. – ZBC