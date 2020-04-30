Free UK Indefinite leave to remain visa for dependents of foreign health workers who die from Covid-19

The United Kingdom government as announced that family members and dependents of overseas health workers who die as a result of contracting Covid-19 will be offered immediate indefinite leave to remain visa for free, reports Nursing Times.

Home secretary Priti Patel on Thursday promised this offer to overseas midwives, radiographers, adult and children’s social care workers and pharmacists.

She said the government was “incredibly grateful to all overseas health and care workers fighting this invisible enemy”.

Over 30 Zimbabwean healthcare professionals have died from corona virus-related complications in the United Kingdom.

