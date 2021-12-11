Fuel shortages getting worse in Zimbabwe ahead of Christmas

Information and Publicity Secretary Nick Mangwana

Fuel shortages are getting worse in Zimbabwe due to maintenance work under way in neighbouring Mozambique, the Information and Publicity Secretary Nick Mangwana has said.

“There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira,” Mangwana said Saturday on Twitter. Normal supplies are expected to resume by Tuesday.

Fuel queues, a common feature in Zimbabwe over the past few years, were apparent on Saturday at several filling stations in the capital, Harare.

The land-locked southern African nation relies on the pipeline from Beira for about 90% of its fuel supplies; the remainder is transported by road.

Zimbabwe’s gasoline prices were raised 11% on Dec. 8, by the energy regulator.

There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira. This is now complete and we expect the petrol backlog to start clearing from the end of today into Monday and Tuesday. The inconvenience to the public is noted and regretted.

