Fully Vaccinated Zimbabweans Now Exempted From Wearing Masks

It is no longer mandatory for people who have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines to wear face masks in outdoor public places.

The partial removal of the mask mandate was announced by Information and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, during a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday evening.

Mutsvangwa, however, said the wearing of masks remains mandatory for all people in indoor public places and on public transport.

She said Cabinet noted the decrease in COVID-19 cases before reaching the decision to amend the mask mandate. Said Mutsvangwa:

… those who have received three doses of the WHO recommended vaccines are exempted from the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places but should however wear masks in indoor public places and on public transport. Those fully vaccinated should carry their cards all the time. … all provinces [should] continue intensifying COVID-19 Vaccination activities for the nation to achieve herd immunity. data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

In an unrelated development, Mutsvangwa dismissed as false reports by a local daily publication suggesting that relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa have become strained. She said: