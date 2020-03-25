COVID19: Funeral Parlours In Harare Refuse To Accept Body Of Chinese National Who Died At Home In Harare

Funeral parlours in Zimbabwe are refusing to take in Chinese nationals dying at home, it has been revealed.
The reports come after images emerge on social media of a minibus being driven around town as parlours refused to take the body.
The Photos were further confirmed by Zimlive in a Tweet Which reads:
#CoronavirusZim These dramatic pictures sent by a reader allegedly show Chinese men outside Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Harare trying to deliver a dead body in a kombi. Man died at a house in Harare. Nyaradzo staff refused to receive body without police. Negotiations in progress