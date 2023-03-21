Fungisai Fumes Over Missing Husband

GOSPEL musician, Fungisai Zvakavapano, says her fans have no right to ask questions about why she doesn’t post her husband on social media.

She said her husband does not owe her fans anything. In a Facebook post, she responded to her fan, Norman Munyaradzi, who commented that her picture would be complete had she also posted her husband.

“Ko baba varipi? The picture looks incomplete without a father figure,” he said. Fungisai responded: “Whoever gave you the right to drag my husband into social media just because ndakakuimbirai gave you the wrong idea.

“I don’t know what entitlement you think you have to treat him like he owes you social media entertainment too. Such family pictures can be found on our home walls and I reserve the right to post what I choose on my entertainment page.”

She said her husband will not be part of the entertainment.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“Ndini muimbi wenyu.

“Mukazvibata izvozvo you will not be looking for my husband kubasa kwangu. Munoenda kubasa kwake kana kumba,” she said.-H-metro

Read more: