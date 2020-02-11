Fungisayi’s husband replaces Lance Mambondiani as Steward Bank CEO

GOSPEL diva Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s husband is the new Chief Executive Officer of the Strive Masiyiwa-controlled Steward Bank.

The bank announced yesterday that Mr. Courage Mashavave was the new substantive CEO following the departure towards the end of last year of Dr. Lance Mambondiani, who now heads BancABC as its Managing Director.

Mashavave comes into Steward Bank from TN Holdings, the former owners of Steward Bank, where he was CEO of TN Asset Management.

Altogether Mambondiani left in a huff, he had transformed the bank to orient itself as a fintech which went all out for the mass market, launching one breathtaking financial product after another.

Mashavave is a reputed hard worker who worked his way up the corporate ladder, moving from lower level management and middle level management and then senior management.

He has worked for CBZ, Trust Bank, ZABG, Agribank before settling for TN Asset Management, and now Steward Bank.

He is also said to have close understanding of Strive Masiyiwa’s business interests, as this is not the first time that he has worked on projects linked to the billionaire telecoms mogul and Econet founder.

Mashavave has also been deeply involved in the peripheral management of his wife’s band, acting as the manager for a long time and signing contracts on behalf of the gospel music diva.

