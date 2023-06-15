Galileo Resources commences drilling operations at the Kamativi site in Zimbabwe

This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential exploitation of mineral resources, underlining the company’s commitment to further strengthen its footprint in the mining industry.

Galileo Resources PLC has announced the launch of a drilling programme at its Kamativi site in Zimbabwe, following the detection of a lithium anomaly in the soil and streams.

The Kamativi soil anomaly extends over a nearly 3-kilometre strike length and mirrors the scope of the Arcadia lithium project near Harare, acknowledged as one of the world’s largest hard rock lithium resources, as observed by Galileo.

Colin Bird, the chairman and chief executive of Galileo, stated: “After quickly progressing from the identification of an extensive lithium soil anomaly, we’ve now begun a drill programme at Kamativi.

“The size of the anomaly is significant, and we think it’s highly meaningful that the target is comparable in magnitude to other substantial lithium deposits, including the 42.3Mt Arcadia deposit also situated in Zimbabwe.

“We plan to promptly assess the target with an initial drilling programme designed to test the layered lithium-bearing pegmatites, with the outcomes guiding the scope of any further drilling.

“The programme will also examine tin prospectivity as recent soil and rock chip analyses have pinpointed areas with anomalous tin levels”.

Kamativi encompasses an area of 520 square kilometres in western Zimbabwe. By investing a cumulative total of US$1.5 million on exploration and evaluation by 21 July 2024, Galileo can secure an 80% stake in the project.