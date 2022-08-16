Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Galileo Resources identifies multiple gold targets in Zimbabwe
BusinessMain NewsZimbabwe

Galileo Resources identifies multiple gold targets in Zimbabwe

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Galileo Resources has operations across Africa and the US

AIM-listed mining company Galileo Resources has identified multiple gold targets in its latest aeromagnetic and radiometric survey conducted at the Bulawayo Gold Project, Zimbabwe.

The survey successfully mapped magnetic greenstone lithologies, the most likely host for gold mineralisation in the region, together with geological structures, which typically act as conduits for mineralising fluids.

Specific targets have been pegged for follow up based on regional shears and splays that have hosted former gold-producing mines.

Galileo is currently prioritising targets for further exploration, integrating the new geophysical data with existing gold deposit and soil geochemical datasets.

Chairman and chief executive officer Colin Bird said: “The area covered by our licences and the recent airborne survey has historically been a prolific source of small-scale gold mines and continues to support operating mines today.

data-full-width="">

“Our mission was to examine the potential for a major gold system and evidence certainly points to the possibility of a large gold system discovery.”

Shareholders can expect further announcements once a target hierarchy has been established.

GLR shares were up 6.7% on the day as of 15:50 August 16.

You may also like

President Mnangagwa on a mission to seduce new voters with fragrance

Gold dealer loses US$53 000 and 300 grammes of gold to armed...

Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC

Zimbabwe : Climate Change Pushes Tsetse to New Areas

Measles outbreak in Zimbabwe leaves more than 150 children dead

Fully Vaccinated Zimbabweans Now Exempted From Wearing Masks

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

President Mnangagwa on a mission to seduce new voters with fragrance
Gold dealer loses US$53 000 and 300 grammes of gold to armed robbers
Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe Meet In DRC
Magaya jailed after cocaine, heroin and £300,000 cash found during UK drug raids

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!