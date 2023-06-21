General Chiwenga’s wedding pictures go viral

It was meant to be a secret but Zimbabwe’s Vice-President General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga’s private wedding pictures are now public.

Zimbabwe’s Vice-President General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga’s wedding pictures have gone viral.

Chiwenga had a private wedding ceremony with a few close family members.

Despite all the effort to keep the wedding private, pictures have since leaked.

Rumour mill has it that his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, “leaked” the pictures after sharing them on social media.

The news made headlines in Zimbabwe when an Instagram user @zimcelebz shared the pictures saying.

“Congratulations General Chiwenga 👏🏽”

General Chiwenga’s wedding. image via Instagram @zimcelebz

GENERAL CHIWENGA’S WEDDING PICTURES LEAKED

Many Zimbabweans could not imagine that Chiwenga would be married again after his ugly breakup with Mary Mubaiwa.

It was a divorce that ended in a series of court cases that Mary had to attend while coming from the hospital.

But now it seems Chiwenga has moved on and is enjoying his new life with Miniyothabo.

Most fans wished the couple a wonderful marriage, but some warned Miniyothabo about falling into a trap, saying:

“Thought someone learnt a lesson from what happened to Mary.”

“Another wrong turn horror movie 🎦 in the making”

“It will end in amputation ,bankruptcy and leprosy”

“She secured the bag😂”

GET TO KNOW MORE ABOUT GENERAL CHIWENGA

Chiwenga is one of Zimbabwe’s most decorated army generals and his credentials go back to the liberation struggle.

Since independence, he has been in the army, rising through the ranks until he became the army general under the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga became more popular in 2017 when he played a crucial role when taking power from Mugabe.

Many Zimbabweans believed that he was the mastermind behind the coup, and they composed songs praising him.

He was appointed the vice-president by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has been in that position since then.

