George Charamba Dismisses Reports of His Firing Amid Zimbabwe Government Shake-Up

Harare, Zimbabwe – Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has publicly dismissed rumors that he was fired from his position at the end of 2024, amidst a series of reshuffles within President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. Speculation arose after Mnangagwa recently made significant changes to key positions, leading to reports of Charamba’s alleged dismissal.

Reshuffles in Government Leadership

In a recent ZBC News interview, President Mnangagwa hinted at plans to remove non-performing government officials in the new year. This was followed by a string of leadership changes, including:

Retiring Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and appointing Stephen Mutamba as his replacement.

and appointing as his replacement. Replacing Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo with Fulton Mangwanya , former Director-General of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

with , former Director-General of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. Reassigning ministers, with July Moyo moving to the Energy Ministry and Edgar Moyo taking over the Labour and Public Service portfolio.

These adjustments sparked rumors about further dismissals, with some reports claiming that Charamba had been forcibly retired due to alleged involvement in ZANU PF factionalism.

Charamba Responds to Rumors

In response to the speculation, Charamba took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to set the record straight. He clarified that he had not been fired nor placed on leave but was currently Acting Chief Secretary until January 10, 2025.

Charamba wrote:

“I am not only holiday, has never been in the last decade or so. Currently I am the Acting Chief Secretary until 10th January when I pass on the acting baton to Reverend Damasane. In view of developments in the Region, I am unlikely to go on leave at all. All it takes is asking, guys. That, in essence, is the pith of news gathering.”

Factionalism Allegations

One report claimed that Charamba was removed after pressure from the Mnangagwa family, including First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the President’s sons. The rumors also tied his alleged dismissal to accusations of fueling factionalism within ZANU PF, a claim Charamba has not publicly addressed beyond denying his departure.

Political Dynamics Amid Changes

President Mnangagwa’s reshuffles have been interpreted as an effort to consolidate his grip on power following the 2023 elections and to address underperformance within his administration. Analysts note that these changes signal a shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with the President focusing on strengthening his team amid increasing regional and domestic challenges.

As Charamba continues his role, speculation surrounding his future remains. However, his public dismissal of the rumors suggests he remains firmly within Mnangagwa’s inner circle—for now. The reshuffles, meanwhile, have reignited debates about the performance and stability of Zimbabwe’s leadership as the country navigates its ongoing socio-economic challenges.