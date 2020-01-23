Gift Kamuriwo Banned from Watching Local Football or be Near any Football Stadium in Zimbabwe

THE PREMIER Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday delivered a hammer blow to Herentals FC who could be headed to the unfashionable lower division after they were docked points for match-fixing.

Herentals FC and their official Oliver Chirenga were charged for influencing the outcome of their Castle Lager PSL match against Black Rhinos FC which was played at the National Sports Stadium on October 19 2019.

“The Club was found guilty of contravening Order 31.1.3 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations which makes it an offence on the part of a club where: Its players, officials, servant or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives, for any corrupt, dishonesty or lawful purpose in connection with a game played under auspices of the League, or in connection with the affairs of the League, give, offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whatsoever,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said in a statement.

“Herentals FC were fined Z$300, 000. In addition, in line with Article 18(2) of the Fifa Disciplinary Code 2019, the results of the Herentals FC vs Black Rhinos FC match played on the 19 th of October 2019 be and is hereby forfeited. The fine of Z$300, 000, together with the full costs of the hearing, shall be paid by the club by 31 January 2020.

“In the event that the Club does not comply with any part of this penalty, the Club shall not be allowed to participate in any football or football-related activities for the next ten (10) years. The current owners of the club will have to show cause why the same penalty should not be imposed on them,” the PSL added.

Herentals FC official, Oliver Chirenga was found guilty of contravening Order 31.2.2 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations which makes it an offence on the part of a club or official to promises, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe.

Chirenga was fined the sum of Z $20, 000. In addition, he is banned from any football-related activities for a period of ten (10) years from the 1 January 2020.

During his period of banishment, he shall not be allowed to watch local football or be near any football stadium in Zimbabwe.

Gift Kamuriwo was found guilty of breaching Order 31.2.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an offence on the part of player or official who accepts any inducement, reward or bribe.

Kamuriwo has been banned from participating in any football related activity for a period of three years as from the 1of January 2020.

One year of this period is suspended on condition that the accused pays a fine of Z$10, 000. The fine of Z$10, 000 together with the costs of the hearing is to be paid by 31 January 2020.

