Ginimbi Giant Tortoise Vomit Coins Inside Domboshava Mansion

What was initially seen as an April Fools’ Day prank turned out to be reality as Genious Kadungure’s family confirmed raining coins inside Gimbimbi’s bedroom at Domboshava mansion.
Zodwa Mkandhla, who is Ginimbi’s former wife spoke on behalf of the family saying ” The family is puzzled at what is going on. Ginimbi loved whales and Tortoises . He kept them at home . It turns out the tortoise has been throwing up coins . Earlier on Aunt Nelia had called Ginimbi’s bedroom was full of coins , all unexplained. At the moment , the mansion has been vacated “.
Chief Chinamhora of Domboshava is said to be leading a group of elders and spirit mediums to find out what is going on at the mansion.
