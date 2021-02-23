‘Ginimbi’s Coffin Suddenly Out Of The Grave’

data-full-width="">
On Monday an audio had been circulating saying that Ginimbi’s coffin has been found in the open space.
A male voice announced that they woke up to find Ginimbi’s coffin on open space.
Many family members were said that they were witnesses to this.
A picture of the coffin outside the grave is said to be reference for their story.
However, Zimeye confirmed with Clement, Ginimbi’s brother and he said that it was false. He said,
“Ndezvekunyepa izvo,
“Hakuna zvakadaro kunoku- there is nothing like that.
He continued,
“That picture isnt Zimbabwean.”
Since November last year, Clement has been cited in many interviews and is regarded as the family’s spokesperson.
