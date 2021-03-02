Ginimbi’s Ex- Manager Ms Shally Shows Off Her New Man

data-full-width="">

Shaleen Manhire Nullens, Ginimbi’s former manager cant help but flaunt her new love she has found on social media.

Shaleen who is famously known as Ms Shally revealed her new bae who goes by the name of Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo.



There isnt much about this man who has managed to capture Ms. Shally’s heart. Trevor is one of the rich mbingas in Harare who has a fleet of a top of the range cars to his name and he was also a close friend of Ginimbi, that is according to the little information that was gathered.

Ms Shally relocated to South Africa after the death of Ginimbi last year in November in a horrific car accident.

Rumours spread like wild fire last year saying that she was romantically involved with the late socialite Ginimbi. Many wanted answers since their relationship (Ginimbi and Ms Shally) was questionable considering that they were always together and stayed together at the Domboshava mansion. She, however, denied the rumours saying that she was his manager.