Ginimbi’s Manager Mourns Father

Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s former business manager, Shaleen Manhire-Nullens better known as Ms Shally

Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s former business manager, Shaleen Manhire-Nullens better known as Ms Shally, has announced the death of her father who was 71-years-old.

This comes barely months after she had lost her boss, Ginimbi, who died in a road accident after his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, catching fire and exploding.

Without revealing the cause of death, Ginimbi’s Manager posted on Facebook and said:

I lost someone extremely precious to me, My dad was a part of me he was my everything. 71years old its classified as young when it comes to losing someone you loved unconditionally and with all your being.

He made me who I am, started to train me when I was 14 so that I could face the world but I never wanted to face it without you Dad. I keep asking God questions why add pain upon pain, this life is slowly becoming unbearable.

Condolences are pouring in.