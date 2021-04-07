God doesn’t like stupid people: Hopewell Chin’ono

Hopewell Chin’ono

THE idea that the white Western world is lying about Covid-19 when Covid-19 originated in China shows a tragic failure to critically think!

The idea that God will serve you because you pray is as stupid as not understanding that it may be the prayers that made scientists find a vaccine!

Such infantile thinking is why the African continent lags behind with more churches than science laboratories.

It is the same reason why you are walking on top of sewage in Harare and urban areas believing that God will make a plan!

It is the reason why you are drinking dirty water and dying from easily treatable cholera hoping that God will make a plan!

It is the reason why Zimbabwe has been oppressed for 20 years or more whilst waiting for God to make a plan!

It is the reason why you spend more money fixing your car suspension due to potholes hoping that God will make a plan!

God doesn’t like stupid people! Respect God and STOP using his name in vain to justify your stupidity! Such a level of stupidity justifies Ian Smith’s ominous predictions.

How can such a person who thinks that Covid-19 is a hoax be trusted with a vote that determines everyone’s future?

We must learn to think and believe in science, without science most of us would have been dead!

Yet we ridicule science and follow fake prophets, Kufa Pfungwa chaiko!

– SOURCE: Hopewell Chin’ono via Facebook