Gokwe man divorces wife because she is too beautiful…Court mesmerized by her stunning looks

Hilda Mleya(30)

A heartbroken man left the court in stitches after revelations that he no longer wants his wife Hilda Mleya(30) anymore because she is too beautiful.

The incident took place at Chief Chireya’s traditional court in Gokwe North.

Arnold Masuka (40) the complainant made his sensational claims before Chief Chireya(53) real name Henry Chizvidzo.

It is reported that Masuka was divorcing his wife because of her beauty which was giving him sleepless nights.

The situation had got so bad he was afraid of going to work or leaving her alone as he feared she would be snatched by other men.

The Chief’s clerk Mr Chenjerai Chireya said it was his first time to handle such a case.

Masuka reportedly decided to use the court to separate with his wife after realising that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen in Gokwe.

Speaking in Shona he told the court that his wife smiles all the time and he fears this might draw attention from other man:

“Murume uyu achitura nyaya yake kudare, anoti mukadzi wake akanaka zvekuti iye oga akangomutarisa, anotovhunduka kuti hakuna here vamwe varume vanomuda nerunako rwake. Anotizve mukadzi uyu anonyanya kunyemwerera kana vachifamba vose izvo zvinoita kuti acheukwe nevarume vavanosangana navo.

“Anoti runako rwemukadzi wake rwava kutomutadzisa kana kumusiya oga pamusha iye achienda kubasa. Akataura mudare kuti aona zviri nani kuti varambane zvavo pane kuramba achigara mujeri nekuda kwemanakiro akadai,” vanodaro VaChenjerai Chireya.

Asked by reporters if the woman is truly beautiful, Chief Chireya told journalists that he has never seen such a beautifully made creature.

“Iwe Mapupu, mukadzi iyeye akanaka haikona zvekutamba. Aiti akanyemwerera kudai, varume dare rose vaifizuka. Chimukadzi ichocho chitsvuku, chipfupi chine ma’dimple’ mumatama.

“Handigone kunyatsotsanangura kunaka kwake asi muno anogona kudarika vakadzi vose vandakamboona. Dai waivapo iwe, zvaitokubatawo zvemanakiro aamai ava,” said Chief Chireya.

Ruling on the matter, Chief Chireya requested the two families to settle the issue with the couple.