Gokwe Woman Confesses to Adultery From Deathbed

A woman from Gokwe South, who became seriously ill and thought she might die, confessed that she cheated and revealed that one of their children was not her husband’s.

The woman, Filda Mabhuku from Nyire Nyire Village under Chief Nemangwe, told her husband Robert Chiyangwa that the child in question was sired by his cousin Tinotenda Mpofu from Zvikwete.

Mabhuku confessed that she had been having a secret affair for some time with Tinotenda and he was the biological father of her third child.

She reportedly made the confession while she was in the hospital fighting for her life and thought she wouldn’t make it.

After the confession, Chiyangwa reportedly confronted his cousin who also confessed to having a relationship with Mabhuku.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Chiyangwa then approached Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court demanding six beasts from his cousin as compensation for impregnating his wife.

OTHERS READ:

Chief Nemangwe confirmed the incident, saying when he summoned the parties, both Tinotenda and Mabhuku confessed they had a secret affair. Said the traditional leader:

When I asked Mabhuku why she decided to confess, she said she thought she was going to die.

On why she cheated on her husband, Mabhuku said it was because he was no longer active in bed hence she decided to approach his cousin so that he could quench her thirst.

Tinotenda, although he was not sure that the child was his, also confessed that he had a relationship with Mabhuku.

He said Mabhuku was the one who forced him into the relationship saying her husband was no longer satisfying her in bed.

Chief Nemangwe’s court ordered Tinotenda to pay five beasts to his cousin as compensation for impregnating his wife.

More: B-Metro