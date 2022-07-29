Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Gokwe Woman Confesses to Adultery From Deathbed
Arts & LifestyleEntertainmentHealth & FitnessZimbabwe

Gokwe Woman Confesses to Adultery From Deathbed

by reporter263
written by reporter263

A woman from Gokwe South, who became seriously ill and thought she might die, confessed that she cheated and revealed that one of their children was not her husband’s.

The woman, Filda Mabhuku from Nyire Nyire Village under Chief Nemangwe, told her husband Robert Chiyangwa that the child in question was sired by his cousin Tinotenda Mpofu from Zvikwete.

Mabhuku confessed that she had been having a secret affair for some time with Tinotenda and he was the biological father of her third child.

She reportedly made the confession while she was in the hospital fighting for her life and thought she wouldn’t make it.

After the confession, Chiyangwa reportedly confronted his cousin who also confessed to having a relationship with Mabhuku.

data-full-width="">

Chiyangwa then approached Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court demanding six beasts from his cousin as compensation for impregnating his wife.

OTHERS READ:

Chief Nemangwe confirmed the incident, saying when he summoned the parties, both Tinotenda and Mabhuku confessed they had a secret affair. Said the traditional leader:

When I asked Mabhuku why she decided to confess, she said she thought she was going to die.

On why she cheated on her husband, Mabhuku said it was because he was no longer active in bed hence she decided to approach his cousin so that he could quench her thirst.

Tinotenda, although he was not sure that the child was his, also confessed that he had a relationship with Mabhuku.

He said Mabhuku was the one who forced him into the relationship saying her husband was no longer satisfying her in bed.

Chief Nemangwe’s court ordered Tinotenda to pay five beasts to his cousin as compensation for impregnating his wife.

More: B-Metro

You may also like

Harare Dealer Kills Ex-girlfriend A Day After Throwing Away US Dollars

Journalists barred from covering Mnangagwa

Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa Divorce : Details Emerge

Zimbabwe’s population now just over 15 million

Opposition MP Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied

Mai Titi’s second marriage crashes

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Harare Dealer Kills Ex-girlfriend A Day After Throwing Away US Dollars
Gokwe Woman Confesses to Adultery From Deathbed
Journalists barred from covering Mnangagwa
Mai Titi and Tinashe Maphosa Divorce : Details Emerge

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!