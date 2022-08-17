Gold dealer loses US$53 000 and 300 grammes of gold to armed robbers

A Shamva gold buyer lost in excess of US$50 000 and 300 grammes of gold worth more than US$15 000 in an armed robbery at his premises last weekend.



The suspected armed robbers pretended to be clients intending to sell gold to licensed gold buyer Simba Ndoro’s agents at his premises in Shamva’s Wadzanai high density suburb.

Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident saying in the process of smelting gold, one of the suspects allegedly produced a pistol and ordered the two agents Tawanda Muwandi and Romeo Ndoro to lie on the floor before tying them with shoelaces.

The suspects ransacked the smelting office and got away with US$53 000, 300 grammes of gold and two cellphones.

The incident comes at a time when cases of armed robbery are on the increase, with more than 80 unregistered firearms having been voluntarily surrendered to the police in a space of a week after an amnesty granted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



This was confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi during a ZBC News & Current Affairs programme, Face The Nation this Tuesday.

Those with registered firearms have also been urged to visit police stations for accounting purposes.-zbc