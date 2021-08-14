Zanu PF hawks have flooded Domboshava after reports of the discovery of Gold in that peri-urban setting.
The rush started last week after the Affirmative Action Group president Mike Chimombe posted that they discovered Gold in Domboshava.
- Gold Rush In Ginimbi’s Home Area
- Kit Kat Falls ill After Grabbing Ginimbi’s Lamborghini
- Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Memorial After Mausoleum
- Mudiwa Hood Splashes US$5 600 Cash In Memory Of Late Cousin, Ginimbi
- Ginimbi’s ex-manager Ms Shally Manhire-Nullens dumps self-centered boyfriend
- Ginimbi’s SA millionaire friend regrets wild partying
- Ginimbi Giant Tortoise Vomit Coins Inside Domboshava Mansion
- Hoard of gold coins rain throughout Ginimbi’s Domboshawa Bedroom that’s been empty for months
data-full-width="">