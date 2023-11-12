Government announces bonus payments for civil servants, traditional leaders

HARARE – Traditional chiefs, headmen and their messengers are set to receive bonuses this year as government moved weekend to confirm plans to award bonuses to all civil servants and pensioners.

Government workers traditionally receive their bonuses in November and December.

However, the country’s biggest employer said earlier this year it was going to award 13th cheque based on performance.

Just like last year, bonus will be staggered in two months to be paid in November and December.

In a letter to Public Service Commission secretary Tsitsi Choruma, treasury said chiefs, headmen, village heads and their messengers are also getting the 13th cheque from the public purse.

“I write with reference to the above subject. As you are aware, government has traditionally awarded a performance reward to public service employees in the form of a thirteenth cheque (bonus) at the end of each year.

“In line with the established edition and in recognition of the efforts of public service workers, government has approved a bonus award for public service employees and traditional leaders.

“The approved bonus award, which is payable in the respective currencies for the public service is as follows; 100 percent bonus on pensionable emoluments in line with the Civil Service Key Scale (Basic salary, in service allowance and Administration allowance) payable in local currency, from grade B to E; and a flat US$300 from grade B to E payable in hard currency,” wrote the secretary for finance George Guvamatanga.

A chief will get US$300 and the other component in local currency while their messengers are getting US$100.

Pensioners also receiving the annual bonus.

Added Guvamatanga, “To ease pressure on cash flows, the bonus will be paid in two equal instalments in November and December 2023 across all sectors.

“You may proceed to work or the modalities to facilitate the payments in November and December 2023.

“Please note that the payments should be made concurrently with the monthly salaries each sector.”

Civil servants whose salaries are paid in local currency, are also paid a US$300 monthly allowance.