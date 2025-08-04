Government Bans Night Vending and Second-Hand Clothing Sales in CBDs

HARARE – The government has directed all urban councils to immediately ban night vending and the sale of second-hand clothing in Central Business Districts (CBDs) as part of an ongoing campaign to restore order in city centres.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe issued the directive during a meeting with Harare councillors at Town House, instructing municipalities nationwide to begin enforcing the ban without delay.

“All local authorities must enforce this ban immediately. There will be no vending at night and no selling of second-hand clothing in CBD areas,” Garwe said.

Aim: Restore Order and Address Health Concerns

Authorities say the crackdown targets rampant illegal trading, congestion, and unhygienic conditions in CBDs. The government has previously raised concerns over the widespread sale of second-hand clothes known locally as mabhero citing potential public health risks and the need to promote formal retail operations.

Impact on Informal Traders

The ban is expected to draw sharp reaction from thousands of informal traders who rely on vending for their livelihoods. Second-hand clothing sales have long been a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s informal economy, offering affordable options to low-income consumers.

Garwe, however, maintained that the policy is essential to restore order and support lawful business activity in urban centres.

Enforcement Measures

The directive places responsibility on local councils to clear night vendors and second-hand clothing stalls from CBDs. Enforcement measures including police and municipal crackdowns are expected in the coming days.

The move comes as authorities intensify efforts to modernise urban spaces and implement formalised vending structures amid rapid urbanisation and rising unemployment.