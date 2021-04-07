Govt suspends ZIMSEC June O-Level, A-Level exams

GOVERNMENT has suspended the ZIMSEC June Ordinary and Advanced level examinations as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the timing and cycle of public examinations.

Briefing journalists in Harare, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet considered and approved a request for the suspension of the ZIMSEC June 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level Examination Session, which was presented by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

“Cabinet was advised that the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in 2020 had negatively impacted on the timing and cycle of public examinations, with the 2020 Grade 7, ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level examinations having commenced in early December 2020 and ended in early February 2021, instead of the usual period stretching from October to November of each year.

“The delay in writing and the marking of the previous examinations has affected the preparation and the setting of the next examination hence the decision to temporarily suspend the June 2021 examinations.

“This suspension of the June 2021 examination session will allow for timely focus on the November examination preparations and aid an effective focus of resources. Logistics will be put in place to ensure that the candidates who may have wanted to sit for their examinations in June 2021 do so together with other students in November 2021,” she said.

In relation to Covid-19 statistics, Mutsvangwa said positivity continues to decline in response to national efforts to contain infection from the virus.

“Cabinet was informed that as at 6 April 2021, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 36 966, with 34 781 recoveries and 1 531 deaths. The recovery rate is 94%, with 35 240 of the COVID-19 cases attributable to local transmission. There are 654 active cases.

“Cabinet informs the nation that henceforth, casinos will be allowed to re-open with strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines. Those found disregarding the guidelines will have their licences revoked. Casinos have been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020,” she said.

Following reports of production of fake vaccination cards by unscrupulous individuals, Government in liaison with Fidelity Printers and the Registrar Generals’ Office has strengthened security measures through designing a water-tight Vaccination Certificate Card.

The Card, to be printed by Fidelity Printers, will exhibit the following features: invisible coat of arms, which shines under UV Light; fluorescent numbering; water-marked security paper; micro text underground; and guilloche pattern.