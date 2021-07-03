Grandma , 5 Grandchildren left homeless after house was gutted by fire

A grandmother and her five grandchildren have been left homeless after their house was razed down by fire in Manyatera area of Chiredzi West this Sunday.

Mbuya Chibanga said she was at a church service when the unfortunate incident occurred, while her five grandchildren watched helplessly.

“I went to church leaving behind my two grandchildren. As I was at church I received a phone call that our house had been burnt down to ashes. I was shocked and disturbed. All my belongings and valuables were in the house. I fainted and I arrived at the scene and found everything burnt. In the house there were properties and everything. We were left with nothing except the clothes we are wearing,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, various stakeholders and the local leadership including Chiredzi West legislator, Honorable Farai Musikavanhu, converged at Mbuya Chibanga’s homestead this Wednesday to give a helping hand to the family, with a consignment of building materials, clothes, groceries and cotton inputs.

“When Gogo experienced what she this unpleasant experience, which happened when children were playing, we discovered that the family has lost everything. So, I reached out to colleagues and we decided to bring these things to the family.”

“We were touched by what happened to Ambuya. We urge more stakeholders to come and offer some assistance to the family.”

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The cause of the fire remains a mystery as the children are still in shock to recollect what transpired.