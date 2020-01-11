Gukurahundi Mastermind Emmerson Mnangagwa Is Notorious Mashurugwi Godfather

“MaShurugwi is a generic term for a gang of gold dealers from Shurugwi and are notorious for their violence. The Mashurugwi, diggers turned gangs of thieves are said to originate from Shurugwi where they cut their Chikorokoza teeth in disused gold mines.This; however appears to be incorrect as the so-called Mashurugwi are in essence a motley crew of Makorokoza from Shurugwi and other parts of the country”.

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused of masterminding gold-smuggling rackets of violent machete gangsters who continue to cause atrocities among mining communities in parts of the country

The revelations came from exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo who singled out the brains behind Matabeleland atrocities Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ally ministers, July Moyo and CIO boss Owen Ncube.

Moyo claims in 2017, then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko showed Cabinet some gruesome images of victims of machete-wielding gangs in Kwekwe following a police probe linking the trio to the crimes.

Moyo added that then-President Robert Mugabe and his cabinet tasked then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo to get the police to investigate the matter, with the probe linking the three Midlands top politicians to the heinous crimes.

“In 2017, VP Mphoko showed Cabinet gruesome images of victims of machete gold-gangs in Kwekwe. Cabinet tasked Chombo to get the Police to investigate. Mnangagwa, July Moyo and Owen Mudha Ncube were implicated!” Moyo wrote.

“The November 2017 military coup and reversed the wheels of justice,” says Moyo, a fierce Mnangagwa rival who skipped the country when the now state leader seized state authority with military assistance.

Horror tales of machete killers have dominated local media in the recent past with the callous murder of a Kadoma police officer last month while an 80-year-old woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter were this week raped and murdered by suspected members of the gangs.

Parliament has since announced it was instituting a probe into the horrific acts.

Mashurugwi: Who are they?

MaShurugwi is a generic term for a gang of gold dealers from Shurugwi and are notorious for their violence. The Mashurugwi, diggers turned gangs of thieves are said to originate from Shurugwi where they cut their Chikorokoza teeth in disused gold mines.This; however appears to be incorrect as the so-called Mashurugwi are in essence a motley crew of Makorokoza from Shurugwi and other parts of the country.

Obert Chinhamo, the ACT-SA director said several armed terror gangs that operate in urban and rural areas are well-known to the authorities.

According to Chinhamo, they “operate from mines either owned or have been forcefully taken over by politically connected persons”.

Kwekwe, for more than a decade, has been the cauldron of armed violence and houses the politically connected barons who have entrenched interests in the illegal mining of gold

and, of late, chrome.

The sprawling suburb of Mbizo in the Midlands city is home to arguably the most notorious gang—Al Shabaab — whose base is at Black Wadada and Gaika Mine is their main territory.

A rival group, Anaconda, is headquartered in Amaveni, one of the biggest and oldest suburbs in Kwekwe.

Feeder gangs are striking almost daily in surrounding but largely rural vicinities where they maim, rob and kill for gold ore and concentrate as well as territory.

These groups, once in a while, team up with their urban counterparts against rivals.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

