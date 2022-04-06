Guvambwa Easter Conference in Limbo As High Court Judge Rescues Himself

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha

THE African Apostolic Church or Vapostori veAfrica founded by Mutumwa Paul Mwazha, will have to wait a bit longer before they know whether they will gather or not for the annual Easter Conference at Guvambwa Shrine in Chivhu after High Court Judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze recused himself in a case in which two warring parties are embroiled in a nasty fight.

In the latest application, Reverend Enerst Mhambare and the African Apostolic Church are seeking the court’s mercy to bar Mutumwa Paul Mwazha’s siblings Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha, Ngoni Mwazha, James Mwazha and five others, from holding an Easter Conference at Guvambwa Shrine.

However, Justice Manyangadze recused himself indicating that he once dealt with a matter of similar nature in which he granted a provisional order which also barred the Mwazha siblings from holding a meeting at Ndarikure shrine in Gweru last year.

Justice Manyangadze submitted that after granting the order in 2021 on the basis that it was not properly before the courts, the Mwazha siblings went on to challenge it demanding his recusal.

In his ruling, Justice Manyangadze upheld the order and recused himself from the matter saying this will allow the interests of justice to prevail.-ZBC

