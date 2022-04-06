Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Guvambwa Easter Conference in Limbo As High Court Judge Rescues Himself
Crime & CourtsReligionZimbabwe

Guvambwa Easter Conference in Limbo As High Court Judge Rescues Himself

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Mutumwa Paul Mwazha

THE African Apostolic Church or Vapostori veAfrica founded by Mutumwa Paul Mwazha, will have to wait a bit longer before they know whether they will gather or not for the annual Easter Conference at Guvambwa Shrine in Chivhu after High Court Judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze recused himself in a case in which two warring parties are embroiled in a nasty fight.

In the latest application, Reverend Enerst Mhambare and the African Apostolic Church are seeking the court’s mercy to bar Mutumwa Paul Mwazha’s siblings Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha, Ngoni Mwazha, James Mwazha and five others, from holding an Easter Conference at Guvambwa Shrine.

OTHERS LIKED:

However, Justice Manyangadze recused himself indicating that he once dealt with a matter of similar nature in which he granted a provisional order which also barred the Mwazha siblings from holding a meeting at Ndarikure shrine in Gweru last year.

Justice Manyangadze submitted that after granting the order in 2021 on the basis that it was not properly before the courts, the Mwazha siblings went on to challenge it demanding his recusal.

In his ruling, Justice Manyangadze upheld the order and recused himself from the matter saying this will allow the interests of justice to prevail.-ZBC

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Zimbabwe voted against suspension of Russia from top human rights body

Zanu-PF bigwigs, securocrats line children up for Youth league posts

Mnangagwa’s son eyes top Zanu PF post

Elizabeth Masiyiwa appointed to Econet board

Latest Zimbabwe sanctions list

New Mt Hampden Parliament Building Complete

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zimbabwe voted against suspension of Russia from top human rights body
Chamisa defrauds client US$6 000 in murky car deal
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over slap
Zanu-PF bigwigs, securocrats line children up for Youth league posts

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: