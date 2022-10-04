Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Hail of gunfire as armed robbers escape from How Mine Cash-in-transit heist
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

Hail of gunfire as armed robbers escape from How Mine Cash-in-transit heist

by reporter263
written by reporter263

ARMED robbers escaped amid a hail of bullets after ambushing a cash-in transit vehicle that was transporting gold from How Mine this morning.

Police details at the scene of the armed robbery

Sources told the Chronicle the robbers waylaid private security company Cash-In-Transit (CIT) vehicles, which were carrying gold worth about US$ 450 000 to Fidelity Printers, about 10 kilometres from the mine.

Bullet holes in a vehicle which was driven by How mine internal security manager

It has not yet been determined if the gangsters were able to steal anything.

data-full-width="">

A bullet in a How mine vehicle which was driven by the How Mine internal security manager during shootout

In An audio that has gone viral, a man believed to be one of the managers at the mine is heard warning people to be on the lookout for bullet riddled vehicles that the robbers escaped in.

They had shut down the road using a Toyota GD 6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard body single cab.

More to follow….

You may also like

Thomas Mapfumo fears for his life

Zimbabwean wonderkid named among ‘best talents’ in the Premier League

Russians discover 22 new diamond deposits in Zimbabwe

Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested

Holy 10’s band involved in fatal accident, 1 member dies

Mnangagwa refuses to sign Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Hail of gunfire as armed robbers escape from How Mine Cash-in-transit heist
Rare Collection of 1940s Art Returns to Zimbabwe After 70 Years
Thomas Mapfumo fears for his life
Chimombe granted bail in fraud case

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!