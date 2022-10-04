Hail of gunfire as armed robbers escape from How Mine Cash-in-transit heist

ARMED robbers escaped amid a hail of bullets after ambushing a cash-in transit vehicle that was transporting gold from How Mine this morning.

Police details at the scene of the armed robbery

Sources told the Chronicle the robbers waylaid private security company Cash-In-Transit (CIT) vehicles, which were carrying gold worth about US$ 450 000 to Fidelity Printers, about 10 kilometres from the mine.

Bullet holes in a vehicle which was driven by How mine internal security manager

It has not yet been determined if the gangsters were able to steal anything.

A bullet in a How mine vehicle which was driven by the How Mine internal security manager during shootout

In An audio that has gone viral, a man believed to be one of the managers at the mine is heard warning people to be on the lookout for bullet riddled vehicles that the robbers escaped in.

They had shut down the road using a Toyota GD 6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard body single cab.

More to follow….