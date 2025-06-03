Half of Zimbabwean men unmarried

Nearly half of Zimbabwean men aged between 15 and 49 years have never been married, according to the latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat). This statistic was revealed during the official launch of the 2023-24 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) report yesterday.

The report shows that only 48 percent of men in this age group are married or living with a partner, while those who have never married make up 45 percent. Widowed men constitute just one percent, and divorced or separated men represent six percent of the population.

“In Zimbabwe, significant gender disparities in marital status are evident among individuals aged 15-49,” the report states. “Notably, a higher percentage of women are currently in union (62 percent) compared to men (48 percent). Furthermore, women experience a higher rate of divorce or separation than men (12 percent versus six percent). Conversely, a substantial difference exists in the ‘Never married’ category, with 45 percent of men having never been married, nearly double the 23 percent of women.”

The survey also highlighted a sharp urban-rural divide in marriage registration. Only 16 percent of women in urban areas have registered their marriages with civil authorities, compared to a mere four percent of women in rural areas. Nationwide, only nine percent of currently married women have formalised their unions.

Child mortality rates remain a critical concern, with mixed trends noted over the past two decades. The under-5 mortality rate has improved significantly, falling from 102 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1999 to 69 deaths per 1,000 live births in the current survey period. However, infant mortality rates have increased, rising from 50 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 56 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023-24. Neonatal mortality has also reached its highest recorded level, with 37 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The survey further revealed early sexual activity among young men, with three percent of men aged 25-49 reporting sexual intercourse before age 15, and 25 percent before age 18. By age 20, more than half (51 percent) of men had initiated sexual activity.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, represented by Chief Director Policy and Planning Dr Stephen Banda, emphasised the significance of the data.

“This data is very important to policymakers and programme managers as it supports the design, monitoring, and evaluation of health and development strategies across Zimbabwe,” Dr Maunganidze said.

He added that the findings would aid in reviewing the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 and the National Development Strategy 2021-2025.

ZimStat Director General Tafadzwa Bandama noted the positive strides made in key health areas.

“We are encouraged by improvements in contraceptive use, child nutrition, increased use of insecticide-treated nets, and a reduction in maternal mortality. These gains are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Government, partners, and communities,” he said.

The 2023-24 ZDHS report provides a comprehensive overview of Zimbabwe’s demographic and health landscape, offering critical insights to guide national development priorities.

Source – the herald