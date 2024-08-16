Hampshire Mental Health Nurse Faces Interim Practice Conditions Following Professional Hearing

In a virtual hearing conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Investigating Committee on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Mr. Patrick Mhlanga, a registered mental health nurse based in Hampshire, has been issued an interim conditions of practice order for a period of 18 months.

The hearing resulted in a set of conditions being placed on Mhlanga’s nursing practice while an investigation into unspecified allegations continues. Mr. Mhlanga, who has been registered as a mental health nurse since October 2008, was present at the hearing and represented by Karl Shadenbury, instructed by Unison.

Key conditions imposed on Mhlanga include:

Limiting his nursing practice to a single substantive employer, which may be an agency, but any agency work must be for a minimum term of 3 months Prohibition from working as a mentor or supervisor for any student Mandatory monthly meetings with his line manager/mentor/supervisor to have reflective discussions around professional conduct and working relationships with colleagues Requirement to submit reports from his supervisor commenting on his professional conduct and working relationships with colleagues prior to any future NMC hearings Obligation to inform the NMC of any employment changes, clinical incidents, investigations, or disciplinary proceedings

The panel, chaired by Godfried Attafua and including members Vikki Crickmore and Cheryl Hobson, determined these conditions to be “proportionate and appropriate” given the circumstances.

The interim order will be reviewed every six months and may be adjusted based on new evidence or Mhlanga’s progress. The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Case Examiners are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer regarding the allegations against Mhlanga.

This case underscores the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s commitment to maintaining professional standards while providing opportunities for practitioners to address concerns and improve their practice under supervision. It also highlights the importance of professional conduct and working relationships in the nursing profession.

The nature of the allegations against Mr. Mhlanga has not been disclosed, but the conditions suggest a focus on his professional conduct and interactions with colleagues. As the investigation continues, Mr. Mhlanga will be required to work under these conditions to ensure patient safety and to demonstrate his ability to meet professional standards.