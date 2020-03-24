Hantavirus Kills Chinese Man

A man reportedly died in China’s Yunnan Province after testing positive for Hantavirus Metro Saga reports. The development was communicated by Global Times which tweeted:

A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses which are spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied diseases in people. It can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). The disease is not airborne and can only spread to people if they come in contact with urine, feces, and saliva of rodents and less frequently by a bite from an infected host.

It is still not clear if there is a new outbreak of Hantavirus in China as the Global Times confirmed just one case so far.

