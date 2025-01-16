Harare City Council Official Mathew Marara Under Fire for US$12,000 Monthly Salary Amid Service Delivery Crisis

Harare, Zimbabwe – Mathew Marara, a senior official at the Harare City Council, is facing public backlash after it was revealed that he earns a staggering US$12,000 monthly salary, including benefits and allowances, while the local authority struggles with severe service delivery failures.

Details Unveiled During Commission of Inquiry

The revelations came during an ongoing Commission of Inquiry investigating the operations of Harare City Council since 2017. Marara, who serves as the Human Capital Director, appeared before the Commission on Tuesday, where he disclosed the breakdown of his salary.

“My salary is currently US$12,000 paid at the interbank rate. It is inclusive of salary, allowances, and motor benefits because I use my own vehicle,” Marara stated.

The inquiry also revealed that Marara appointed himself to the lucrative position of Executive Assistant to the Town Clerk, a role approved by suspended Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango but without proper authorization from the Ministry of Local Government. This role came with significant benefits, raising questions about financial mismanagement within the Council.

Harare City Council’s Financial Struggles

The timing of this revelation has sparked outrage, as the Harare City Council grapples with chronic service delivery failures, including:

Inability to procure uniforms for workers .

. Challenges in securing fuel for vehicle operations.

for vehicle operations. Persistent infrastructure breakdowns and uncollected garbage across the city.

Marara’s annual salary of US$144,000 has intensified scrutiny of resource allocation, with many questioning the priorities of the Council’s leadership.

Previous Controversy

This is not the first time Marara has been embroiled in controversy. He previously received US$320,000 in compensation during a suspension over corruption allegations. However, he dismissed the reported figure as exaggerated, stating he received only US$116,000 of the US$131,000 agreed upon by the negotiating committee.

Upcoming Testimony

The Commission of Inquiry is set to continue its investigation, with Marara scheduled to testify again on January 21 to provide further clarifications about his salary and the controversial circumstances surrounding his dual roles within the Council.

Public Reactions and Calls for Accountability

The revelations have sparked widespread public anger and calls for accountability. Civil society groups and residents have criticized the Council for prioritizing exorbitant salaries over essential services.

One Harare resident commented:

“It’s shocking that someone can earn this much while the city is in such a dire state. The Council needs to get its priorities straight.”

The findings from the inquiry are expected to shed more light on systemic issues within the Council and could lead to significant changes in its operations.