Harare City Council Scandal: US$900,000 Misappropriated, Inquiry Reveals

A Commission of Inquiry has uncovered a major corruption scandal in the Harare City Council, with top officials accused of misappropriating over US$900,000 from Rufaro Marketing, a council subsidiary.

The ongoing investigation into council governance revealed that since 2022, Rufaro Marketing collected more than US$1 million in revenue. However, only US$63,000 was remitted to the city council.

Warren Chiwawa, Harare City Council’s chamber secretary, appeared before the commission Wednesday to address corruption allegations within Rufaro Marketing.

Evidence leader Thabani Mpofu ordered the immediate suspension of two Rufaro Marketing board members: Ngoni Chimbalu and Juma Ulete. However, Chiwawa stated he lacks the authority to suspend his colleagues and can only make recommendations.

The inquiry has raised serious concerns about financial mismanagement and potential corruption within Harare’s local government.

Chiwawa is scheduled to reappear before the commission on August 26th. The investigation is expected to focus on corruption allegations against Ulete and Chimbalu, who oversee Rufaro Marketing’s operations and finance.

As the probe continues, Harare residents await answers and potential reforms to ensure proper management of public funds.