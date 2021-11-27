Harare man remanded in custody for selling a hired car

A 42-year-old man who allegedly swindled a local car rental firm of a car worth US$55 000 has been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate.

Patson Mayenzanise, who allegedly sold a Toyota Fortuner he had hired, is facing theft charges.

The court heard that Mayenzanise forged a registration book and sold the hired car.

It is alleged that Mayenzanise failed to pay the car rental fees and the owner tracked the car only to find out it had been sold

Mayenzanise was subsequently arrested.

The car is valued at US$55 000.

He was denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He is expected back in court on the 13th of next month.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Nash Kunze appeared in court facing fraud charges in a ZWL$1,2 million botched timber deal.

He allegedly lied to a client that he owned a timber company and was able to supply the product.

The court heard that he disappeared after receiving the ZWL$1,2 million.

A report was made to the police and he was arrested following investigations.-zbc