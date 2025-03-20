Harare Residents Demand Action as Fatal Accidents Involving Unlicensed Drivers Surge

Harare, Zimbabwe – Residents of Harare are calling for urgent action to curb fatal road accidents caused by unlicensed commuter omnibus operators, following a deadly crash along Bulawayo Road that claimed eight lives on Wednesday morning.

Tragic Accident Claims Eight Lives, Leaves Families Devastated

The accident, which involved a commuter omnibus, a haulage truck, and a Nissan UD truck, resulted in the tragic deaths of eight people, including a Dzivarasekwa couple, Enock Chanengeta and Sophia Machema, who leave behind three young children.

When the ZBC News Crew visited their family home on Thursday, a somber atmosphere prevailed as loved ones mourned the devastating loss.

Residents Blame Unlicensed Drivers and Lack of Regulations

Harare residents are outraged over the increasing lawlessness on the roads, with many blaming unlicensed drivers for putting innocent lives at risk.

family spokesperson, Mrs. Ronia Chanengeta, expressed frustration:

“They left three school-going children, and we have no clue how we are going to manage. The painful thing is that the driver did not have a license—now look at how it ended.”

A local resident added:

“The problem with kombi drivers is that they leave their vehicles in the hands of unlicensed conductors and touts while they go about their business, and this costs lives.”

Authorities and Transport Associations Call for Stricter Laws

In response to growing concerns, transporters’ associations have called for stiffer penalties for reckless drivers and stricter regulations on commuter omnibus operators.

Edmore Gwengwe, Chairperson of the Harare Youth Transporters Association, stated:

“Unlicensed individuals, touts, and conductors must stop driving at all costs. We also encourage kombi operators to join transporters’ associations so that their operations are monitored and drivers receive proper training.”

Tafadzwa Goriati, National Coordinator for the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, called for stronger legal measures:

“We encourage the government to enact a law that enables transport associations to regulate themselves so that every operator is closely monitored. Stiffer penalties must be imposed on those defying traffic regulations.”

Police Confirm Unlicensed Driver Was at Fault

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the commuter omnibus driver was unlicensed, fueling public anger over the continued recklessness in public transport.

🔹 ZRP also released the names of seven of the eight victims, with one male adult yet to be identified. The deceased include:

✔️ Zedi Chikomo

✔️ Mary Round

✔️ Nyarai Meki

✔️ Sophia Machemba

✔️ Enock Chanengeta

✔️ Blessing Banda

✔️ Takudzwa Musekiwa

Additionally, 11 injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Road Safety Concerns Grow Amid Rising Accidents

With road traffic accidents on the rise, Zimbabweans are demanding urgent action to prevent further tragedies. Many believe that unless unlicensed drivers are banned, and traffic laws are enforced, more lives will be lost due to reckless driving.