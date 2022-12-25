Harare woman in court for swindling Mukuru money transfer

A Mukuru Money Transfer employee who allegedly swindled her employer of over US$20 000 in a money transfer scam will spend Christmas behind bars awaiting her bail inquiry after the long weekend.

27-year-old, Jane Binzi who allegedly defrauded her employer of US$23 000 in a botched money transfer scam appeared in court on charges of fraud this Saturday.

Binzi is alleged to have manipulated the Mukuru system in a way that would allow her to fake transfers before collecting the money.

It is alleged that Binzi stole from her employer on several occasions before the crime was detected.

The prosecution challenged her release on bail, hence she was remanded to the 28th of this month for her bail application.