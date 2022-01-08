Haruzivishe Kept Behind Bars Despite Being Granted Bail

Prominent MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe spent another night in prison despite being granted bail on Friday by the High Court.

Mako Haruzivishe

In a tweet on Friday night, the MDC Alliance Harare Province said Haruzivishe was supposed to be released from prison that day but remained in detention. It said:

The regime has refused to release Mako from prison. After being granted bail by the High Court Makomborero Haruzivishe was supposed to be released from prison today. But he remains behind bars. We will continue to demand his freedom.

Haruzivishe was granted bail by the High Court on the last of his three pending criminal cases.

The 29-year-old was released on ZWL$20 000 bail by Justices Rodgers Manyangadze and Joseph Chilimbe sitting on appeal.

He was also ordered to reside at his given address in Mt Pleasant and report twice weekly to the police.

Haruzivishe faces kidnapping charges with an alternative charge of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence.

He was arrested on allegations that he chain-locked employees of Impala Car Rental inside their shop in central Harare while protesting the arrest of the then Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore had been kidnapped and beaten days earlier by suspected state security agents outside another Impala facility in Harare.

The students were protesting the abduction of Midlands State University (MSU) student Tawanda Muchehiwa, who was found three days later seriously injured following torture by suspected State agents.