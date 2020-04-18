Here’s One Reason Men Should Eat Okra

We’ve learned that there are many sexual health-boosting foods but no mention of okra. Does okra really help men improve sexual health and performance?

Let us hear what a homeopathic consultant has to say about the sexual health benefit of eating okra.

WHAT IS OKRA?

Okra has been known as a medicinal vegetable. It is a tall-growing plant that traces its origin to Africa. Particularly, Okra has been known for its origin in ancient Ethiopia and other regions such as the Eastern Mediterranean, the Carribean, Americas, and India.

While one study finds that okra is bad for male fertility, it was done in mice and raw okra was used in the study. In reality, humans do not consume raw okra. We, humans always cook it before consumption.

There may be some cultures who are consuming okra raw but for most people, okras are cooked prior to consumption.

In one study1, researchers found that okra is beneficial for liver health due to its flavonoid contents. Why this matters? Well, in another study2, researchers found that foods rich in flavonoids is beneficial in reducing incidence of erectile dysfunction.

OKRA NUTRITIONAL FACTS

The U.S.D.A. says that a cup of okra, which is approximately 100 grams contents the following;

7.45 g of carbohydrates

299 mg of potassium

57 mg of magnesium

82 mg of calcium

33 calories

31.3 mg of vitamin K

23 mg of vitamin C

1.93 g of protein

7 mg of sodium

1.48 g of sugar

3.2 g of fiber

0.19 g of fat

0.215 mg of vitamin B6

0.2 mg of thiamin

60 mcg of folate

36 mcg of vitamin A

Moreover, okra also contains other minerals including iron, phosphorus, niacin, and copper. It is also rich in antioxidants. Earlier we’ve mentioned that okra is rich in flavonoids that comes from its seeds, which is also a source of oligomeric catechins.

Experts are linking both compounds in lowering cancer risk. Furthermore, the gumbo also contains derivatives of quercetin. Plus, okra pods and seeds are good sources of phenolic compounds, which are antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial.

Studies3 4 have also found that okra is beneficial for diabetics.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Clearly, okra consumption has many health benefits. Although one study found something a negative impact on okra in male fertility, it was not definite. Of course, you should not rely on okra consumption alone for your sexual health.

The more variety of natural whole foods you’re eating, the better and higher your chances of enjoying the health benefits. For instance, make sure you have zinc as this one of the essentials for male sexual health.

And, as always, while it is vital to focus on organic food consumption, don’t forget to enhance your results by taking good quality supplements.

