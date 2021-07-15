HEXCO results out

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced the release of the May 2021 HEXCO NC to HND exam results.

In a statement that was released this afternoon, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira said that all HEXCO centres are advised to collect results from their respective regions.

“The Ministry wishes to thank the lecturers, students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

“All HEXCO centres are advised to collect results from their respective regions from Thursday 15 July 2021,” said Prof Tagwira.

