High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri Succumbs To COVID-19

High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri has died from COVID-19 related complications.

Justice Phiri died on Sunday night at his home in Marondera. He had tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier.

His family also tested positive for coronavirus recently had recovered.

Justice Phiri had part of his foot amputated last year but had recovered and was now preparing to get a shoe for the remaining part.

He was appointed to the High Court bench in September 2015 along with four other judges; Justice Jester Helena Charewa, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, Justice Davison Moses Foroma, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa and Justice Edith Kuda Mushore.

Before his appointment as a judge, Justice Phiri worked as a senior lawyer in private practice.

More: The Herald