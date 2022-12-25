High Court Judge Justice Elijah Makomo Dies

Elijah Makomo

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the death of High Court judge Justice Elijah Makomo. He was 44.

In a statement this Sunday, the JSC said Justice Makomo passed away on 25 December 2022 at the Avenues Clinic in Harare. Reads the statement:

The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court: Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Makomo family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Elijah Makomo at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Sunday, 25 December 2022.

Honourable Justice Elijah Makomo was born on the 9th of January in 1978. He studied Law with University of South Africa.

He was also a holder of a Master of Laws in Corporate Law and Masters in Business Administration.

He joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a Magistrate in 2005. He rose through the ranks in the Magistracy and became the Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2018.

In between, he was a Registrar of the High Court from 2012 to 2013. In 2019, he became the Chief Registrar of the Superior Courts following which he was appointed the JSC Head of Policy and Legal Services in 2020. In 2021, he became a Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

He was an avid reader and a sharp legal mind whose intellectual prowess will be fondly remembered.

Mourners are gathered at number 323 off Biston Road New Grange Harare. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Ansicaria Makomo and children. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time.