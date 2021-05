The High Court of Zimbabwe has ruled that Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s five-year extension term of office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is invalid and this means he is now retired.

Justice Zhou said – “In view of the decision that we have reached, honourable Malaba ceased being a judge and chief justice at 0000hrs on 15 May 2021.”

More to follow..

