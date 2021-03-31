Hoard of gold coins rain throughout Ginimbi’s Domboshawa Bedroom that’s been empty for months

Genius Kadungure, better know as Ginimbi

Ginimbi’s bedroom that lay empty for months since his death was found to have been stuffed with raining gold coins that shocked residents of Domboshawa.

The mansion in Domboshawa’s bedroom, had been uninhabited after Genius Kadungure died last year , but nobody knows where they are coming from .

Ginimbi’s sister Nelia Kadungure said the coins rained in random locations throughout the main room and other locations , including kitchen drawers, cupboards, under furniture and in a sugar bowl.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">