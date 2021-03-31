Hoard of gold coins rain throughout Ginimbi’s Domboshawa Bedroom that’s been empty for months

Ginimbi’s bedroom that lay empty for months since his death was found to have been stuffed with raining gold coins that shocked residents of Domboshawa.
The mansion in Domboshawa’s bedroom, had been uninhabited after Genius Kadungure died last year , but nobody knows where they are coming from .
Ginimbi’s sister Nelia Kadungure said the coins rained in random locations throughout the main room and other locations , including kitchen drawers, cupboards, under furniture and in a sugar bowl.
- How Ginimbi tried to negotiate with the angel of death; “My guy…I can give you whatever amount of money you want”
- Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash
- KitKat, Ginimbi’s best friend accused of doctoring the will to give himself the Lamborghini
- Ginimbi’s Ex- Manager Ms Shally Shows Off Her New Man
- Ginimbi’s disputed affidavit in full
- Ginimbi’s family accepts unsigned will which gives ‘Kit Kat’ the Lamborghini
- Ginimbi Causing Chaos From Grave As Family Fights His Will In Court
data-full-width="">