Holy Spirits and Happy Spirits : Nelson Chamisa’s Beer Photo Stirs Satirical Feud with Mnangagwa

A vintage photograph of a young Nelson Chamisa, sipping on a bottle of beer, has recently surfaced on social media, much to the delight and amusement of the digital populace. In a remarkable transformation, Chamisa has traded the bottle for a Bible, now serving as an ordained pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission church.

In a striking twist, just yesterday, we showcased a picture of Chamisa and MDC vice president Tendai Biti deep in prayer at an undisclosed location in Harare. Coincidentally, another image emerged featuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa, also engaged in prayer.

The synchronicity between these two political titans doesn’t end there. It appears that whatever Chamisa does, Mnangagwa is not far behind, emulating the pious gestures of his political adversary. Both leaders are frequently photographed with Bibles in hand, invoking divine favor as they navigate the turbulent waters of Zimbabwean politics.

Lest we forget, Mnangagwa himself has had his own notorious “beer moment.” The unforgettable “I AM THE BOSS” incident remains etched in the annals of political folklore, highlighting that both leaders have had their moments of less-than-holy indulgence.

This ongoing tit-for-tat saga between Chamisa and Mnangagwa offers a fascinating glimpse into the theatrics of Zimbabwean leadership. Whether it’s swapping beer bottles for Bibles or one-upping each other in public displays of piety, the satirical undertone of their rivalry is palpable. The divine comedy continues to unfold, much to the bemusement of the public, who watch as their leaders juggle spirituality and politics with remarkable dexterity.