Arts & Lifestyle

Holy Ten back with Tariro Chelsea days after paying lobola another woman

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Embattled rapper Holy Ten has succumbed to pressure and visited his baby mama Tariro Chelsea to fix their ongoing drama.

Holy Ten, real name Mukudzeyi Chitsama, allegedly paid US$15000 lobola for his girlfriend Kimberly Richards over the weekend in Bulawayo, oblivious to the drama that would ensue.

Holy Ten Tariro Chelsea
Holy Ten Succumbs To Pressure, Visits Baby Mama Tariro Chelsea To Fix Mistakes [Image: Facebook/Holy Ten/Twitter/Tariro Chelsea]

The following day, WhatsApp chats between the Pressure rapper and Tariro Chelsea leaked, hinting that Holy Ten is a deadbeat dad.

Tariro Chelsea complained that Holy Ten is not even present in his son’s life. In one of the screenshots, Tariro was asking Mujaya to buy something for their son Mufaro, and he was frantically accusing his baby mama of wanting to give their child drugs.

data-full-width="">

In another conversation, Holy Ten was explaining his case, saying he needed to fix some things first, and he will be in his son’s life after two months.

Seething over Holy Ten’s marriage, the baby mama had a call with controversial influencer Tatelicious, who broke the news to the public, revealing that Holy Ten has a 4-month-old son.

Holy Ten Tariro Chelsea
Holy Ten Succumbs To Pressure, Visits Baby Mama To Fix Mistakes [Image: Facebook/Punchstar]

The rapper has bowed to pressure and visited Tariro Chelsea’s home to try and mend things. A video trending online shows the rapper leaving his baby mama’s place swiftly but not too quickly to flee from the public.

People saw his black BMW and waited at the gate, and when he was leaving, they captured videos of him.

As people screamed “Hoyoo,” he raised and crossed his hands to salute the fans before storming into his car.

Watch the video below.https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqBH4NaImtE/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=14&wp=810&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fiharare.com&rp=%2Fholy-ten-succumbs-to-pressure-visits-baby-mama-tariro-chelsea-to-fix-mistakes%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A1960.0999999046326%2C%22ls%22%3A136.90000009536743%2C%22le%22%3A744.3000001907349%7D

Social media users shared mixed reactions as Holy Ten visited his baby mama Tariro Chelsea to fix their drama.

Kundai:

“Winky haatukwe izvezvi wakutanda botso”

Tsungai:

“Ukabvuma kupusiswa unopiwa umwe futi Chelsea zvekumitiswa izvi takuzviziva.”

Dawn:

“so after all Tariro CHELSEA was right ..he went to bribe her.”

Memori:

“Hapana mutsvene apa ,ko achapinda denga racho ndiani ”

Lyn:

“Aremerwa nema streets zigwara  chengeta mwana kwete kumirira kufudzwa.”

