Home -wrecking’ government official battered over married woman, forced to roll in dirty water

A government official employed as senior officer in the Ministry of Defence Procurement, Research and Administration department Reward Chaterera, was humiliated and beaten up in a row over a married woman, Zim Morning Post can report.

The incident occurred a fortnight ago when the woman identified only as Primrose, was spotted in the comfort of Chaterera ’s car in inexplicable circumstances, that irked her husband who meted instant justice on the alleged ‘home wrecker’.

“I want you to roll in dirty water,” charged the unidentified husband in a video that has gone viral on social media.

WATER DRILL: Defence ministry official Reward Chaterera forced to roll in water by his alleged lover’s husband

The government official and voluntary pastor with Christ Embassy Church, Chaterera pleaded his innocence claiming that he was related to the woman.

He was at pains to explain the nature of relationship as he stuttered when asked to reveal the woman’s maiden surname and village of origin.

It is at this point that Chaterera was dragged out of the car with little resistance and thoroughly beaten up before being forced to roll in dirty water.

The incident attracted several onlookers who rallied behind Primrose’s husband to ‘discipline’ the defenceless Ministry of Defence official.

Chaterera was clad in a black suit which was soiled when he was forced to roll in water- a drill which is common as part of the training regimen of military elements.

“My wife was already on his way out but iwewe handiti wati urimusoja, ngachitiitei zvechisoja (You said you are a soldier, so lets us do what soldiers do),” bellowed the disgruntled husband who later also dragged his wife into the ‘water drill’.

Zim Morning Post tracked Chatereka who failed to explain his relationship to Primrose.

“I merely wanted to help her.

“There is a lot of things to explain but I am currently working out of town and will be available on Monday.

“Anyway, I am not allowed to talk to media, call the public relations department now,” said Chaterera.

Asked on whether he reported the assault to the police, he said:

“No as I said, I will explain everything when I come back to town.

“I did not make a report.”

He also revealed to this publication that he has since quit pastoral work.

The humorous nature of Zimbabweans has already seen the government official becoming a caricature on social media, with his images of the battered face being likened to popular comedian Baba Tencen.

“Zimbabweans are a tormented lot because of the bad economy.

“Most of the people suffer from mental health issues and have normalised the abnormal, that guy must filed a police report for assault because the woman’s husband took the law into his own hands yet he claims to be a soldier,” said Pascal Furusa, a social commentator.

Recently, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana touched a storm when he insinuated that married women are free to engage in extra-marital affairs.

The information secretary said;

“A lot of noise from insecure men. When married man have it off with young women, no problem. When married women have it off with powerful men all hell breaks loose! A woman is noone’s property. She can make a choice and if you are married to her and you don’t like it, tough.”

Mangwana made the remark while responding to a tweet by a person, who described Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s alleged sex scandals with two married women as shameful.

Mohadi has since rubbished the allegations stating that his voice was cloned.

Meanwhile, cases of crimes of passion have been on the increase and the police must step in and raise awareness that people must not take the law into their own hands.