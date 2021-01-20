Homosexual DJ Rimo Sucks In Wicknell , Chatunga and Ginimbi-Video

Tinotenda ” DJ RIMO ” Marimo has been named as Bellarmine Chatunga ‘s ‘gay’ partner in latest social media bust-up.

Harare socialite and Chatunga’s ex-girlfriend Mimi Charasa made a stunning revelation on instagram where the two undressed each other and hurling ‘unprintable’ insults.

Last year this publication reported that the fallout between Sir Wicknell and the late Ginimbi was over a ‘ ‘woman ‘ Tinotenda ” Dj Rimo” Marimo.

DJ Rimo is son to former National team coach and Dynamos FC legend Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa.

DJ Rimo, was a long term ‘partner ‘ of Wicknell Chivhayo before switching holes. Chivhayo himself had a gay relationship with the late VP John Nkomo. He left Chivhayo and moved in with Ginimbi at his Domboshava mansion earlier in 2020. An Insider at the property confirmed DJ Rimo’s room at the property was all decorated in ‘Pink’. Wicknell Chivhayo had bought a brand new Mercedes Benz worth US$50 000 for Marimo and this has been confirmed by inside sources.

Rimo is a co-director of NR Entertainment along with Tinashe Chavi better known by his moniker Nash.

His partner Nash ventured into a now thriving furniture business and he is also a director in Wicknell Chivayo’s energy company Intratek.

Zim Morning Post reported that at one time he lost his white Mercedes Benz to a Chinese national after a gamble had gone south.

The Mercedes Benz was given to him as a gift by his friend Chivayo, who reportedly forked out US$50 000.

Rimo, however, managed to recover the vehicle after settling the Chinese national.

Sources in Rimo’s circle of friends told this publication that the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with relationship problems affected Rimo emotionally and financially, forcing him to ‘crush’ at Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion where he was staying until the time of his friend’s tragic death.

“Rimo is a hustler but lately the Covid-19 and relationship issues broke him my guy,” said Rimo’s friend who requested anonymity.

“He was staying with his fiancee Charlene in Newlands and they had issues and obviously it causes emotional instability.”

“Covid 19 lockdown also crippled the arts industry and he had no gigs,” the friend added.

Rimo did not sire an children with Charlene but has a child from a previous marriage to a lady identified only as Fadzai.

Charlene has two children fathered by Food World boss Brian Chisvo.

Chivayo declined to comment.