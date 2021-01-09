Hopewell Chin’ono Appears In Court

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is seen in the following videos arriving at the Magistrate’s court where he is being charged for tweeting falsehoods. Hopewell addressed a few questions on the issue and said it was a clear case of political persecution.

Journalist @daddyhope arrives at court he says it’s political persecution and not prosecution reports @bbmhlanga pic.twitter.com/Sg1rv4wME9 — Heart and Soul TV Radio (@HStvZim) January 9, 2021

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says his latest arrest – the third such an arraignment in as many months – for allegedly communicating a falsehood is “political persecution”.

Chin’ono has offended authorities by exposing corruption on social media. pic.twitter.com/B22caBpePG — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) January 9, 2021