Impala Car Rental assists lightning victim

40-year-old Sipiwe Shokore who stays in Mhondoro-Ngezi has been struggling to fend for her family after being struck by lightning about a year ago

More than a year ago, Sipiwe Shokore’s turned into a nightmare when a lightning bolt struck her leaving her living a life of misery after suffering from serious burns from the accident.

Shokore (40), a mother of five from Twin Tops in Mhondoro-Ngezi, has not fully recovered from the mishap that almost claimed her life.

Since that unfortunate incident, her life has turned upside down.

She is not able to perform any of the duties that were her daily life.

The accident has also left her unable to fend for her family that has five children.

Shokore tried to reach out to the local leadership who have turned their backs on her.

Her neighbour Siboniso Ncube described Shokore’s situation as desperate.

“She cannot walk or do anything. We have even engaged a local councillor, Kambani Naison, but he has turned his back on her. She is now surviving on hand outs and the situation is really bad,” she said.

Ncube said Shokore was also struggling to buy medication for condition as she can barely raise enough funds for herself.

Shokore is, however, hopeful that her situation will improve one day.

It was also in the same vein that a local car hiring company Impala Car Rental last week donated food items and a wheel chair to Shokore.

A newly formed organisation Mwana Chipo Trust received a call from concerned neighbours and approached Impala Car Rental for assistance.

Impala Car Rental brand and projects manager Tracy Ngoma said the company through its Alfred Dondo Foundation will continue reaching out to marginalised communities.

“We will continue reaching out to marginalised communities in Zimbabwe. Today, we came to give Shokoro some groceries and a wheelchair to assist in moving her around.

“Through Alfred Dondo Foundation we will be going to several marginalised communities to assist those who are in need,” she said.