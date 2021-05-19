Deadly Indian variant of coronavirus hits Zimbabwe

A woman has her temperature checked by a healthcare worker during a nationwide lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mass screening and testing centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The Indian variant of coronavirus is now in Zimbabwe so anyone travelling from or transiting through India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre at their own cost.

This follows tests on a traveller from India who arrived in the country on 29 April. Two people who had travelled from India were last week said to be positive and they had spread the virus to seven others.

One of the people died.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga today said anyone travelling from India will be tested on arrival regardless of the status of their travelling certificate.

Travellers from other countries are required to present their PCR tests done not more than 48 hours from the time of departure. If they do not have valid test results they will be tested at their own cost.

Travellers will be quarantined for 10 days from date of arrival.

No deaths were reported today but there were 17 new cases and 45 recoveries, most of them in Manicaland.

So far 1 583 people have died, 38 612 have been affected and 36 416 have recovered.

There are 613 active cases, 375 of them in Harare, 77 in Bulawayo and 57 in Matebeleland North where 11 recovered today.

Only 4 977 got their first jab today bringing the total 605 556 while 7 753 got their second dose to raise the number of those fully immunised to 239 128.